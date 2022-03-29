LINCOLN — April is Prevention of Cruelty to Animals month. My personal volunteer support of this observance begins with this letter to the editor looking to grasp the attention of Nebraska animal farmers and ranchers.
I would like this letter, or perhaps future communication between me and a farmer or rancher, help bring together a collaboration between farmers/ ranchers and the Ranchers Advocacy Program. It is a program that boldly advocates for the farmer, families, their land, and the planet!
I would like to believe it’s a perfect connection when it involves a farmer/rancher who love their animals but experience emotional conflict regarding the love trust relationship that develops and is only broken when the animals are given to slaughter. Farmers/ranchers who love their land and their families yet pass down generations of this emotional conflict.
What if through assistance and support a farmer/rancher could create a viable transition plan, a business solution as well as creating strategic partnerships by abandoning the practice of raising animals for slaughter and instead collaborating with the growing world and economic trends of a plant-based future, would you consider it?
It can be a reality for the farmer/rancher who has a little bit of curiosity and some courage to Google search Rancher Advocacy Program and click on the Rancher intake form. Love all animals, love the land, love your family!
ROBERT RIECK JR.