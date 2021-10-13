NORFOLK — It’s a shame you can’t have decorations in your yard. I want to congratulate the person who took my decorative globe. This is the second one I have had stolen.

Hope you enjoy something that wasn’t yours.

Good people around -- Don Kabes

NORFOLK — Sometime in the last week of September, I filled with gas at the Cubby’s on South 81 in Norfolk. When I arrived home, there was a call from Cubby’s. Someone had found my wallet near the gas pumps.