Still seeking answers -- Felicia Rajaee

NORFOLK — It has been over a decade since my sister, Lacey Lea Anderson, has been found. Yet we as a family are waiting for answers. I know someone in the community here or close around knows what happened to my sister, my daughter’s aunt, my mother’s and father’s child. Yet nobody speaks.

She was brave. She was bold. Courageous....you could say that again. Answers. Answers need told. Yes Lucy (nickname) was a child who seemed to find trouble but she was also a child of love. Love that is so dearly missed by her mother, her father, her sister, her brother-in-law, her nieces, her entire family. If we could just have one answer one spark of hope that after 10 years.

Someone out there still cares about this little girl, this teen...trying to find her way in life. Maybe just maybe we can find hope ourselves.

 

