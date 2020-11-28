Still, plenty of misinformation — Michael Zakrzewski

O’NEILL — I’m a third generation farmer/rancher in Holt County. I own and operate the farm I grew up on northeast of O’Neill, in the middle of the Grande Prairie Wind Energy Project, a 400 megawatt, 200-turbine wind farm. There are 14 turbines within one mile of my front door. Some are on my land; many more are on my neighbors’ properties. This November we marked four years of operation for the project, so I may have some useful insight regarding living with wind turbines.
First of all, yes, turbines do make noise. What surprised us most, though, is that so does everything else that catches wind-outbuildings, grain bins, and most of all, trees. In fact, the rustling of our trees when the wind is blowing drowns out turbine noise the majority of the time at our place. The exception would be the rare times when the air is very heavy-on those occasions the “whoosh” of the turbine blades is definitely noticeable, but even then I can’t call it intrusive. Shadow flicker is also much less of an issue than we feared. We have one turbine that catches the morning sun when the alignment is perfect, two mornings in early April and two in early October, lasting about an hour and a half each occurrence as the sun rises. Our solution was to simply pull the shades on our east windows for those six hours each year.
I’m primarily a cow/calf producer, and my herd lives under turbines 365 days a year. After four calving seasons with the project, I can safely state that my conception rates, rate of gain, and cattle disposition have not been affected in any way by the turbines. The only time my cows seem aware of them at all is during the hot, sunny afternoons of summer — they seek out the shadows cast by the turbine towers to utilize the provided shade.
The easement payments from hosting wind turbines have been a godsend to our neighborhood during this extended low price cycle in agriculture, and despite the ongoing lack of consensus in our Legislature, we’ve found a way to take matters into our own hands here in Holt County to create real property tax relief via turbine capacity taxes paid by the project. We’ve also created about two dozen jobs here for wind technicians. This has allowed several local young men and women the opportunity to move back home with higher than average paying careers as they raise their families in our rural community.
I’ve been an active proponent of renewable energy for over a dozen years now. It’s frustrating that we seem to have to dispel the same myths and misinformation over and over. I believe it’s high time we get serious and take this opportunity for our state to the next level.
We have the resources, and we’ve proven with real life experience that it not only works, it’s a win for everyone — rate payers, tax payers, farmers, career seekers and the environment.
MICHAEL ZAKRZEWSKI