NORFOLK — Well, after another round down at the watering hole a friend asked me “Hey, I thought that occupation tax was done for Norfolk,” and I confirmed to him that as of Nov. 30, it was in fact over.
He proceeded to tell me that although it was against his better judgment, he found himself at a retail store one day last week, and since he was there due to unfortunate events, he decided to pick up a 12-pack of beer. When he got home, he looked at the receipt and it said sales tax 7% and another tax of 2%.
He tried to clarify what was going on by calling them but, was never allowed to talk to a manager.
I took it upon myself today to go to that place that everyone always complains about, but still gives their business to and buy a six-pack of beer to test this for myself.
After fighting with the self checkouts computer, I had a gal check my ID and I paid for my purchase. Sure enough the receipt I got clearly showed two taxes and I asked the attendant what that was for, as the occupation tax ended two weeks ago.
After a deer in the headlights look, she said it was the liquor tax although she had heard they paid off the pool. I thanked her and asked that she tell a manager.
I will be taking my receipt into the city offices to find out what they are going to do to get the money that retail store has been charging people for beer and ready to eat food the last two weeks. Looks like the city parks department will get an extra present under the tree.
Have a wonderful Christmas and please shop local but shop with small businesses rather than big corporate businesses that don’t care about you.
HEATH HENERY