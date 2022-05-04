NORFOLK — I would like to encourage anyone who is eligible to vote in Norfolk City Council Ward 4 to consider Zach Steiner. Why Zach?
1. He is young and full of energy, which enablables him to attack problems and reach solutions.
2. He has a business background that gives him insight his opponents do not have.
3. He understands technology and how it may be applied to resolve issues.
4. Zach is straightforward and will address problems head on!
5. Zach is approachable and will be available to those in his ward.
CLIFF ANDREW