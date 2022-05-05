Stay positive — Beth Plisek

HOSKINS — It is so hard with the politics that we deal with in this day and age. We as a society want what we want and always feel that we are right.

It is a heated race for the school board this year in Norfolk.

There are always things to fix and decisions to be made by the people we elect. We need to remember that they are our neighbors and friends that work very hard for the public schools everyday. There are teachers who have saved my daughter’s life who work in the public school. There are several members of administration who listen when I bring concerns to them. We need to remember those people in our conversation. Why are people leaving our schools? Why are our friends and neighbors filled with stress daily?

We need to remember just as hard as we try, they try every day and, in the world that we live in, we are human, they are human. They are trying every day to make things better. Instead of being critical, let’s support and offer help. I think we will get farther.

BETH PLISEK

Fact and fiction — Tammy Day

NORFOLK — As a current Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) board member who’s not seeking reelection after serving for over eight years, I’ve been following the upcoming election closely. It’s great to have so much interest in our public schools, but I worry that some of the interest stems from a l…

Support Herbster — Dan Fiala

AURORA — I am a member of Nebraska law enforcement and will be voting for Charles W. Herbster for governor in the May 10 primary. I will be doing so because I know Herbster, as governor, will have my back and will provide me the resources that my colleagues and I will need to make and keep N…

Level highest rates — Andy Mohr

NORFOLK — I am a Nebraska state trooper. I will get right to the point. There is a serious pay discrepancy between the pay of many police departments in Nebraska and those of us who patrol the state’s roads and highways.

Voting for Dixon — Don Adams

NORFOLK — I would like to add my support to Lindsay Dixon for Norfolk Public School Board. Lindsay is a firm believer that athletics and academics go hand in hand. Also, she believes that the children are there to learn the basics to prepare them for life, not a political agenda.

Fix the schools — Kami Riley

NORFOLK — The public school system across the nation is failing. Nebraska schools, including Norfolk Public Schools, are no exception. Schools are failing in many areas and, although the issues within each school may differ, the root cause of the problem is the same everywhere.

‘Wishful thinking’ — Shirley Peterson

ATKINSON — WOW! The Nebraska Republican politicians have been taking lessons from the Washington, D.C., Democrat politicians. When things don’t seem to be going their way, they bring in accusers of sexual misconduct.

Support given — Adam Staib

STANTON — I wish to say what a joy I felt when I recently read that several people have shared positive comments about Sheriff Mike Unger and, in at least one case, where he helped save the gentleman’s life when he was so badly hurt on the highway.