Stay positive — Beth Plisek

HOSKINS — It is so hard with the politics that we deal with in this day and age. We as a society want what we want and always feel that we are right.
It is a heated race for the school board this year in Norfolk.
There are always things to fix and decisions to be made by the people we elect. We need to remember that they are our neighbors and friends that work very hard for the public schools everyday. There are teachers who have saved my daughter’s life who work in the public school. There are several members of administration who listen when I bring concerns to them. We need to remember those people in our conversation. Why are people leaving our schools? Why are our friends and neighbors filled with stress daily?
We need to remember just as hard as we try, they try every day and, in the world that we live in, we are human, they are human. They are trying every day to make things better. Instead of being critical, let’s support and offer help. I think we will get farther.
BETH PLISEK