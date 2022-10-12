Stay in your lane — Barb Holan

BATTLE CREEK — Someone please tell me when the empowerment of one person was given so that one person can cause financial and emotional stress on someone else.
It is mind boggling to me that we aren’t allowed to add on to a structure on our own property that has been there for 30 years or longer, in the back yard, no less. Not blocking the street or the neighbors view. SHOULD be NO ONE ELSE’S business.
The money and work that one person does, just so another can complain and cause so much stress. This is it, the way it’s going in our country, people. It starts with ONE person and it’s local, county, state and federal that run our lives and if we don’t wake up soon, we will not have any say in what we do, where we live, what we can eat or what we can do on our own property. It’s pathetic.
So, tell me please why majority doesn’t rule any more and one person can ruin the lives of hard working people because they just don’t like it.
Laws are laws and rules are rules, I got that, but this is ridiculous.
MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS and leave your neighbors alone when they are not hurting you at all, just trying to make their home more beautiful, as the City of Norfolk is doing. Wake up.
BARB HOLAN