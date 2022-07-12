NORFOLK — I would like to thanks all those involved with the restoration of the Abraham Lincoln statue in Prospect Hill Cemetery. That includes the cemetery board, those doing the restoration work, and Sheryl Schmeckpeper for writing the history provided in the Norfolk Daily News article.
A little over a year ago, when I questioned the condition of the statue, it seemed the board and a restoration person had no answers that even looked hopeful or that was within budget.
This should be an encouragement to anyone wishing to give a donation to our community, that in the future, it would be honored and maintained.
C.D. LINGENFELTER