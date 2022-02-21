State board expected to vote in March — Patti Gubbels

At the September 2021 State Board of Education meeting, the board voted to postpone indefinitely the development of the Nebraska Health Education Standards. The development was postponed due to objections from members of the public related to two of the eight strands in the first and second standards drafts and because of demands being made on school systems in addition to the pandemic.
Many of the opponents of the first two drafts suggested that the health education standards be scrapped.
No development or revision of the draft standards has occurred since the September meeting. However, State Board of Education President Nickels appointed an ad hoc committee to review the current standards development process and to make recommendations for improvement, not only as it relates to health education, but for all content area standards development.
One of the ad hoc committee recommendations shared at the February State Board meeting calls for the board to approve content area standards for all subject matter areas. It is anticipated that the State Board of Education will vote on the recommendations at the March board meeting.
The Nebraska Department of Education as required by State Statute 79.760.01 has developed content area standards for reading, writing, mathematics, social studies, science, as well as financial literacy.
In addition to these statutorily required standards, as a service to local school districts, the State Department of Education has developed content area standards for fine arts, physical education, world languages and career and technical education. These content areas must be taught for schools to be accredited or approved to operate in Nebraska.
The only content area without state-level standards is health education. According to the Education Commission of the States, there is only one other state that does not have state-level health education standards.
Content-area standards required by state statute are mandates. Schools have to implement them as written. Content area standards not required by state statute are recommendations.
Local school districts may adopt the standards, pick and choose the standards they believe are appropriate for their schools, or develop standards locally.
Curriculum directors, school board members, and superintendents I have spoken with say they appreciate having standards as guidance documents so they do not have to use their resources to develop standards from scratch.
If the ad hoc committee recommendations are approved, I expect the Department of Education to focus on implementing recommendations that will enhance the standards development process. It is my hope that after the standards development process is refined and issues that contributed to concerns with the first and second standards drafts are resolved, the development of the health education standards will be reinitiated.
The opinions expressed by Dr. Patti Gubbels are hers and do not represent the views of the Nebraska State Board of Education.