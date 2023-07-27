Star Act support — Mark Anich

OMAHA — My name is Mark Anich. I am a military veteran, and I wanted to bring your attention to a national issue. In the current Congress, the Major Richard Star Act is the most cosponsored legislation with 326-plus representatives and 69-plus senators signed on in support. The bill is known as HR 1282 in the House and S. 344 in the Senate.
Despite its strong support, Nebraska Reps. Mike Flood and Adrian Smith have chosen not to stand with the 395-plus lawmakers on the Star Act.
Under current law, these veterans — often severely disabled — must forfeit their retirement pay, due partly to the fact that they could not complete a full military career because of their combat-related injuries. The Star Act would allow combat-injured veterans to receive their earned retirement pay.
While the cost estimate of the Star Act is sometimes cited as a barrier, the fact remains that the government has withheld the earned benefits of disabled war veterans. To put that into perspective, the Congressional Budget Office estimates the 50,000-plus veterans affected by the Star Act lose an average of $1,900 per month from their earned retirement. That is $1.14 billion the government withholds from combat-injured veterans.
Where does that money go? Imagine the amount withheld from these veterans over the past 20 years.
So far this year, Flood has cosponsored 79 other bills and Smith 86 other bills.
Just last week, Flood and Smith cosponsored a new bill, H.R. 4563 (introduced July 13, 2023), for “improving the effectiveness of military voting programs” per its summary on Congress.com. It is perhaps ironic that they who refuse to support paying the military when combat injured seem to care that they vote.
MARK ANICH
U.S. Air Force and Navy veteran