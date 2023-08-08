Stand up and be heard — Margo Chenoweth

NORFOLK — Regarding the “Sports and Spaces” policy controversy in our public schools: It seems to me that the primary reason for public school is to teach our children to read proficiently, perform math skills sufficient for the workplace, to be good communicators and to learn other important facts about our country and the world in which they live in order to be successful adults who are able to earn their places in civilized society.
However, we are now discovering that our classrooms are being used to tell children what to think instead of how to think, and to embroil them in political and societal controversies that take away from the stated purposes of public school. I feel reasonably certain that the vast majority of the citizens of Norfolk share those views.
However, as they attempt to protect our girls’ sports and spaces (locker rooms, showers, restrooms, etc.) our school board is being harassed and harangued by a small but vociferous group of protesters who see nothing wrong with girls being forced to compete with biological males in order to protect the feelings of these individuals who are experiencing gender dysphoria. I have nothing but concern and compassion for these young people; however, is it correct to subject our biological female athletes to humiliating defeats and frustration just to accommodate the feelings of a very small and troubled minority? We have likely all heard all these arguments ad nauseum, so I won’t go and on.
What I will do is state that our schools need to be able to concentrate on education rather than trendy social issues, and sports is part of education, with its emphasis on teamwork and its ability to inspire and challenge students to do their absolute best. Do our female athletes need to be subjected to constant discouragement because they will never be good enough physically to defeat males?
What happened to Title IX? We have all worked long and hard to establish fair treatment for females in sports. Are we now going to just stand meekly by and watch all that we have worked for be trampled underfoot because of a vociferous few? I, for one, will not remain silent. I have written letters of encouragement to our school board members who have stood strong in defense of our girls’ sports and spaces, and I am challenging all parents of Norfolk students to do the same. We do not have to be loud and obnoxious to be heard, but we do have to stand up, show up, and let our board members know what we think. And we need to do it now.
MARGO CHENOWETH