NORFOLK — In regard to the three Maryland volleyball player “kneelers” (“Fans shout at players for kneeling” Nov. 13), I have a different take on it than does Coach Cook. The coach explained after the game his players were “upset” by the fans who shouted at the three kneeling Maryland players during the national anthem. I noticed the Omaha World-Herald “journalist” failed to mention the race of the three kneelers. Doing so would be “racist.” But it is no small irony that the three protesters are undoubtedly getting a full-ride scholarship and free college education based mostly on the fact they can spike or dig a volleyball?
“Social injustice” indeed. The three, if asked, would probably say how they “love and support the military” — nice way to show it the day after Veteran’s Day.
I am less concerned the Maryland team seems to be split between kneelers and non-kneelers than I am about Nebraska players (two who actually played in the match per Coach Cook) who were “upset” and felt a need to apologize to the Maryland players after the match. If that is all it takes to “rattle” Nebraska players these days, then there is something at work here more troubling than a few fans shouting “stand up.” It will not surprise me if, in the near future, Nebraska’s volleyball team will take a knee to show “solidarity” for the “cause” (whatever the cause du jour happens to be).
Woke, privileged children preparing to enter the real world in which reality confronts fantasy. It would not surprise me if the University of Nebraska Board of Regents decide to prohibit the anthem because it causes “division.” Perhaps the fans who shouted, “stand up” are simply fed up with the over-indulgent tolerance, if not explicit support, of the leftist narrative that permeates from the top down in our universities and colleges, which serves only to motivate more misbehavior; one of the least consequences of which is riled fans who in this case came to watch volleyball, not political “protest.”
RANDY ROTHCHILD