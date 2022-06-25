COLUMBUS — May the following be an inspirational blessing to everyone!

You’re blessed when you’re content with just who you are — no more, no less.

That’s the moment you find yourself as a happy owner of everything that can’t be bought.

Those who are generous make magnificent plans, and they stand firm by their deeds of distinguishments.

They are honorably blessed for all they do.

You’re blessed when you care at the moment of being care-full, you find yourself cared for.

You’re blessed when the light of your good deeds shine out for all too see, so that everyone will be happily pleased.

Having the right attitude and loving to do what is right brings out the happiness — colors in the world; giving peaceful satisfaction that nothing else can give.

Rejoice always, because a happy spirit is a lovable and healthy spirit; for a joyful heart chooses sadness away.

PATRICK A. MOATS

