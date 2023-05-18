MADISON — Abortion is murder — plain and simple. Look, I can get behind it if the pregnancy was caused by a criminal act, but on the flip side, there are people out there who would adopt.
If you want to be irresponsible and have unprotected sex, you need to own up to it and give that baby a chance at life. I hear all this talk about, “my body, my right.” Well, what about the baby at 8 weeks of age? It has a heartbeat, therefore it is a living person. Doesn’t it have rights? Isn’t the first and foremost right to live?
All these women who want to be irresponsible then freak out because of the effects of carrying a child, such as stretch marks and weight gain. They need to be less worried about vanity and more worried about answering for their sins when their day of judgment comes.
Yes, I am a man. I never had to go through the beautiful process of carrying and giving birth to a child. However, I do have children and I’ll tell you their mother chose life, because we are not baby killers.
If I were to kill someone, let’s say who is 30 years of age, I would get life in prison or the needle. But you women can kill all the time for no better reason than vanity, and our government allows it.
Aborting a baby is taking everything away from a life who is helpless, defenseless and cannot speak for himself or herself. Unborn children are still human beings. Let’s start acting like it.
There are people out there who cannot have children of their own through no fault of their own. There also are people who have lost children who would give up their lives just to spend one more day with their child.
Life is a gift that can only be given by God. It should only be taken by God.
A wise man once told me, “When you have children, your life is no longer yours.” So when you are irresponsible and have unprotected sex, any rights you think you are entitled to are forfeited for the best interest of your unborn child.
Choose life. Your mother did. She is the one who gave you the rights you are stripping from the babies you are murdering.
JOSEPH HOFFART
Madison County Jail inmate