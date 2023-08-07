‘Sound of Freedom’ — Terry Spence

STANTON — “Sound of Freedom” is a great movie based on a true story about human trafficking and the efforts of a brave man to free kidnapped children from human bondage. Fox News has recently reported that the Democratic Party is trying to get this blockbuster No. 1 movie banned. This is just one indication of how much respect the DNC has for the First Amendment guarantees of free speech and press. Perhaps the DNC has a guilty conscience that, given the party’s open border policy’s lack of enforcement of immigration laws, they are feeding this horrible crime. Free speech and press put together equals free expression, something of which the movie makes an excellent illustration.
TERRY SPENCE