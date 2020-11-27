Someone take responsibility — Steven Schwartz

PIERCE — After numerous visits to the local Walmart, I’ve noticed shoppers, elderly and the young not wearing the required masks. It is posted at the entrance doors but nothing more is said.
If masks are required, why can’t somebody in charge ask these shoppers to leave the store?
For you not wearing a mask, don’t you undertand the request? If there was no sign, fine — don’t wear a mask. I don’t enjoy wearing a mask as well as the majority.
Please, do your part to help fight the virus.
STEVEN SCHWARTZ