Some like roundabouts — Anthony Beardslee

NORFOLK — I support the city’s decision to put a roundabout at First Street and Braasch Avenue, and I actually hope they build more of them. Looking at the data, one would find the many benefits that they afford.
1. Roundabouts improve traffic flow. I have seen this myself with the roundabouts that have been put in place throughout the city. Does anyone else remember how long it took to get through the four-way intersection at 18th Street and Pasewalk Avenue? As for the upcoming roundabout on Braasch, I applaud this decision. Have you ever tried to turn north onto First Street from Braasch at 4 p.m.?
2. Roundabouts are less expensive, long term. Depending on the design, they may cost a little more to construct than a traffic light intersection, but they are between $5,000 to $10,000 cheaper per year to maintain.
3. Roundabouts are safer… period! Cities that have implemented roundabouts have seen a 90% drop in fatal collisions, a 76% drop in injury crashes, and a 30 to 40% drop in pedestrian crashes.
I realize that some people hate them because “people don’t understand how to use them,” but people also run red lights and stop signs. And when they do, the results are much more devastating. If it would save even one person from losing their life, I would be happy to see more roundabouts in place.
ANTHONY BEARDSLEE