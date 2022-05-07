HOUSTON — Consider the following a rebuttal to the self-proclaimed “outdoorsman” from Omaha and his support of the deceitfully named “America the Beautiful” initiative the current regime in D.C. wants to force down the throats of Americans, targeting farmers and ranchers who own the land.
I wonder if the writer would be as enthusiastic about the “initiative” if his house and property were taken by the government and placed in an “easement.” It never ceases to amaze me how people can swallow hook, line and sinker the bait our government officials throw their way via cleverly named “initiatives” and “programs.” The very term “easement” is disingenuous at best.
It amuses me that someone who lives in the largest metropolitan area of Nebraska champions a scheme that would allow the government to control what a rancher or farmer does or doesn’t do with his/her land. By definition, farmers and ranchers are the best stewards of their own land. Their very lives depend on it. And they sure do not need another government agency placing restrictions on how they use their land — including whether “outdoorsmen” such as the Omaha resident have free access to their farm/ranch.
Maybe the government could start by making every city in blue states with a population greater than 5,000 an “easement.” That might just be enough to reach the magic goal of 30% (chosen because it fits nicely with “by 30” in a catchy slogan).
Do we really need more government intrusion into the private affairs of citizens? Apparently, the writer thinks so. No doubt he helped elect the current regime that has done nothing since day one but run America into the ground with one scheme after another that has led to economic ruin and erosion of our freedoms.
RANDY ROTHCHILD