OMAHA — Norfolk Mayor Josh Manning declared that “the fuel is free” at the dedication of the 70-acre industrial solar development west of town.
The mayor should know that there is no free lunch. He should also appreciate that the 8.5-megawatt development produces no power in the winter and at night. It is unreliable. To make matters even worse, on bright sunny days, there is a distinct possibility of negative pricing where NPPD pays entities to take excess power off of its hands.
Ratepayers might be surprised to learn that NPPD has a policy of net carbon zero by 2050. Moreover, NPPD hasn’t told its customer-owners the true cost of wind and solar.
Germany has pursued net carbon zero for a number of years and its electricity price is three times the U.S. average. McKinsey & Company estimates that the global energy transition would require an additional capital expenditure of $3.5 trillion per year.
That’s equal to half of all global corporate profits. Nebraskans fully appreciate that our land is our most valuable resource. Will Rogers famously said, “Buy land. They ain’t making any more of the stuff.” Why would productive Nebraska land be used for inefficient electricity production?
The Greens never tell people that their net carbon zero dream would require a land area roughly twice the size of California. NPPD bragged that it was able to take delivery on its Chinese solar panels before supply chain disruptions. The disruptions were probably due to the fact the Department of
Commerce moved against Asian manufacturers who were avoiding U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.
Now that the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act is law, it will remain difficult to take delivery on solar panels. U.S. policy prevents the purchase of products made by slaves. Nebraskans have always cared about human rights. Article I, section 2 of our constitution prohibits slavery.
The extremely generous federal income tax credit is what drives American companies to do business with entities that benefit from slave labor. We should have learned during the pandemic that handing our economy over to the Chinese is the height of foolishness.
Nebraska is the Cornhusker State; not the Chinese solar panel state. NPPD should abandon its anti-American net carbon zero policy. We have plenty of American nuclear, coal and natural gas to power our economy and at reasonable rates. Let’s keep the low rates that public power promises.
DAVID D. BEGLEY