NORFOLK — How about running a news article telling what the hold-up on getting the large solar farm operational in the paper? Many in the area would like to know.

ROGER BRESTEL

Tags

In other news

Senseless deaths — Preston Olson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — I was a member of 40 and 8 Voiture 121 that served veterans and citizens in Northeast Nebraska when Gene Twiford joined us. I am sad to write that Gene Twiford, his wife Janet, daughter Dana Twiford and Michele Ebeling were murdered recently in their homes in Laurel. As a…