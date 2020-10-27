Socialism doesn’t work — Dolores Woodruff

NORFOLK — Looks like we’re headed toward socialism. Of course, its been tried in America before. In their early settlement at Plymouth in 1690, the Pilgrims used socialism but soon found out it didn’t work. Many were willing to work, and many would rather let them than work themselves.

Don’t know what they teach today about the history of America, but socialism has never worked. Our welfare system is close. I do know many can’t work and I’m glad we have systems to feed them. America is a very giving and good country, and if we cease to be good, we will fall.

Chuck Schumer wants to hear from the people. We used to call that an election.

If we needed knowledge, God would have sent us a news commentator or a computer. If we needed money, God would have sent us a bank. But we needed forgiveness and salvation, so God sent His Son to die for us. So we could go to heaven some day and be forever with Him. The only way to heaven is believing in Him and what He accomplished on the cross.

We have many churches in Norfolk. But, we are not saved by Bob Jones, Ken Copeland, Billy Graham or any other personality. Only by the blood of Jesus Christ and His death on the cross.

DOLORES WOODRUFF

