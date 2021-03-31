Socialism always fails — Terry Spence

STANTON — I will never be able to understand why George Soros, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, all of whom made billions of dollars in a capitalist economy, want to change our beloved country to socialism. Both Steyer and Bloomberg ran for the presidency of the United States in 2020 and dropped out of the race early as did radical Kamala Harris, who obviously was selected to be Biden’s vice president, all due to lack of support. Soros sits behind the scenes and finances Antifa, Black Lives Matter and everything else that is bad for the United States.
The truth be known that socialism has never accomplished anything. It has been a dismal failure everywhere that it has reared its ugly head. The former Soviet Union is one example and Venezuela, which is or was a wealthy OPEC nation that can no longer feed its own people, is another, among many others.
Why do I place the Soviet Union in the category of socialism? In the Communist Manifesto, Karl Marx talks about communism being socialism in its highest form. Leon Trotsky alluded to revolution being evolution.
This tells me that socialism, which is government ownership of the means of production, thus denying human nature, would eventually evolve into communist dictatorship. Our capitalist system prides itself in the rugged individualism and private enterprise that Adam Smith talked about in his book “Wealth of Nations,” which was published the same year as the Declaration of Independence.
Both of these led us to become the greatest and freest nation the world has ever witnessed. A capitalist democracy allows people to be what they want to be as seen throughout the Industrial Revolution, which is in the electronic phase as we speak.
Certainly there are numerous flaws in our system, but a wholesale overhaul of it is not the answer. Let us strive to improve it and not destroy it.
TERRY SPENCE