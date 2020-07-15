MADISON — My wife’s been battling cancer for two years and I’ve been her only care giver 24/7. April 22 we were told the cancer is in “remission.”

My wife’s health continued to decline and I contacted Faith Regional Home Health Services for assistance, then hospice was called. These women are awesome.

From day one, we were treated as family. The hardest decision I had to make was finding a nursing home, to give my wife the care she needs and I can no longer provide. Two nursing homes were contacted in Norfolk and numerous empty beds were available, they declined — saying with COVID-19 virus we aren’t accepting any new patients. My wife has been tested twice and the results are negative, but that didn’t matter.

A home in Clarkson admitted my wife, for which I’m extremely grateful. The staff is great at this facility. Presently visitation is permitted and I drive there twice daily to spend all remaining time with my wife. Just another spoonful to an overflowing plate. Unemployed, the trip from our residence to Clarkson is more than twice the distance it is to Norfolk, had we been accepted there.

I’ve supported and been a member of the Norfolk community all my life, held the same job for 40 years, never asking for anything. Norfolk facilities need to look up the word “community” and realize the purpose they exist in the first place!

JOHN GLASER

