PAGE — Speeding on country roads is threatening the lives of our children as well as the lives of domestic animals. What is our recourse to protect our children and ensure the safety of the animals that live on the farm? Speeding past a farm in excess of 25 mph is as dangerous as driving over 25 mph in a residential area in town. Speeders need to understand this.

Yes, we strictly enforce the rules to our children not to go on the road, but what about the little boy who is riding his bike to the end of the driveway and back, who turns around a little too far into the road in the path of a speeding pickup truck? What about the little girl who knows she’s not to go on the road but sees a pet on the road and runs out to protect it in the path of speeding farm machinery? Both scenarios and many more have occurred.

Signs are put up on the country roads, by farms, that say “Slow — Children at Play” often with a speed limit of 25 mph. These are largely ignored Again, what is the recourse? It has been suggested that the county road departments put up speed bumps. Other suggestions: Place permanent cameras that picture and record speeders that can be viewed by law enforcers. Have your elected sheriff post a warning in the local newspaper; call or write your local representatives; get on the agenda for the next county supervisors meeting.

CHERYL RIEGE

Tags

In other news

No TIF for casino — Heath Henery

NORFOLK — I applaud the letter by over 100 citizens to ask the Norfolk City Council to deny TIF to 75 acres for a race track built by Ho-Chunk gaming. In no way am I against their casino or the track as I welcome the chance to get property tax relief that we have all been looking for and the…

More on ballot harvesting — Pat Meierhenry

LINCOLN — In reference to the editorial on ballot harvesting (July 15), the reason Trump was ahead when you went to bed is he made such a fuss about voting in person. His supporters did just that, and those votes were counted right away.

Supports the health education standards — Kristine Kinzie

WAYNE — As parents we want our children’s education to equip them with the tools and knowledge they need to make decisions that will forever impact their lives. Age-appropriate, comprehensive sex education is a critical part of that equation.

Wasted water — Loretta Harralson

NORFOLK — I drive by 25th Street and Norfolk Avenue most days around 4:30 a.m. and noticed that the school there has been watering their lawn (and sidewalk and parking lot) most every day.

Denying communion — Gene Borgmann

MADISON — The Daily News has recently printed several articles concerning President Joe Biden, his wife and others who, perhaps, should be denied communion in the Catholic Church!

‘Misinformation campaign’ — Ron Roeber

LINCOLN — Not long ago Sonny Perdue, the secretary of agriculture, announced a bold initiative that would cut the environmental footprint of U.S. agriculture in half by the year 2050. The date was Feb. 20, 2020.

Community support — Carla Post

NORFOLK — In reflecting on 25 years of patriotic concerts, three things stand out: The faithfulness of the performers, the faithfulness of our sponsors, and the faithfulness of our concert-goers. Indeed, our God has bountifully provided! Heartfelt gratitude goes out to all who made our 25th …