PAGE — Speeding on country roads is threatening the lives of our children as well as the lives of domestic animals. What is our recourse to protect our children and ensure the safety of the animals that live on the farm? Speeding past a farm in excess of 25 mph is as dangerous as driving over 25 mph in a residential area in town. Speeders need to understand this.
Yes, we strictly enforce the rules to our children not to go on the road, but what about the little boy who is riding his bike to the end of the driveway and back, who turns around a little too far into the road in the path of a speeding pickup truck? What about the little girl who knows she’s not to go on the road but sees a pet on the road and runs out to protect it in the path of speeding farm machinery? Both scenarios and many more have occurred.
Signs are put up on the country roads, by farms, that say “Slow — Children at Play” often with a speed limit of 25 mph. These are largely ignored Again, what is the recourse? It has been suggested that the county road departments put up speed bumps. Other suggestions: Place permanent cameras that picture and record speeders that can be viewed by law enforcers. Have your elected sheriff post a warning in the local newspaper; call or write your local representatives; get on the agenda for the next county supervisors meeting.
CHERYL RIEGE