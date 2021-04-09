'Slandering’ man’s name — Jennifer Norton

CLEARWATER — I was extremely dismayed to see the wording on the front page of the April 5 paper in the news brief column, Nation: George Floyd Trial. George Floyd is dead. Derek Chauvin is on trial for his murder. Why do the memories of Black people killed at the hands of Whites continue to be slandered? I am very disappointed that the Norfolk Daily News chose to victimize George Floyd again by using his name as if he is the one on trial. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial. Let’s hope he is actually held accountable for Floyd’s death.
JENNIFER NORTON