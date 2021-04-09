CLEARWATER — I was extremely dismayed to see the wording on the front page of the April 5 paper in the news brief column, Nation: George Floyd Trial. George Floyd is dead. Derek Chauvin is on trial for his murder. Why do the memories of Black people killed at the hands of Whites continue to be slandered? I am very disappointed that the Norfolk Daily News chose to victimize George Floyd again by using his name as if he is the one on trial. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial. Let’s hope he is actually held accountable for Floyd’s death.

JENNIFER NORTON

Tags

In other news

'Slandering’ man’s name — Jennifer Norton

CLEARWATER — I was extremely dismayed to see the wording on the front page of the April 5 paper in the news brief column, Nation: George Floyd Trial. George Floyd is dead. Derek Chauvin is on trial for his murder. Why do the memories of Black people killed at the hands of Whites continue to …

Research the name — Lois Kilgore

BATTLE CREEK — In response to the Norfolk Daily News article, Mascots Under Fire, who says we have to remove our Braves and Bravettes mascot? This is the United States of America, one nation, under God! We are granted freedom of speech.

Agrees with decision — Frederick Pinkelman

WYNOT — I’m writing in response to the article on March 27 on page 2 of the Daily News regarding Judge Doug Luebe’s courageous decision in the gay couple’s adoption case.

Agrees with writer — Twila Reeker

PIERCE — The letter writer in the Daily News on March 24 beat me to it. I feel the same way you do. There needs to be at least two registers open for those who don’t care to use the scan and go when checking out.

Building for tomorrow — Dale Dueland

“Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.” — Mark Twain

Letter to newspapers — Douglas Peterson

LINCOLN — I am writing as a point of needed clarification. Over the preceding months, there have been repeated stories and letters to editors with incorrect understanding. Nebraska did not join the Texas election lawsuit last December.

Not that unusual — Harold Frickel

ATKINSON — This is a response to the letter in the Norfolk Daily News in the March 16 paper titled “Power grid integrity.” I feel this is full of misinformation. The weather that happened in Texas in mid-February was a normal, natural event that has happened before. This is a normal weather …

Socialism always fails — Terry Spence

STANTON — I will never be able to understand why George Soros, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, all of whom made billions of dollars in a capitalist economy, want to change our beloved country to socialism. Both Steyer and Bloomberg ran for the presidency of the United States in 2020 and dr…