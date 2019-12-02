Sisters’ works appreciated -- DIANA GASPERS, Oblate

NORFOLK — It was great to see our wonderful Missionary Benedictine Sisters on your front page. They do so much for our community and beyond, often with little public recognition. While recognition is not their goal in providing spiritual support and encouragement for Norfolk and the surrounding area, it is important for us to show our deep gratitude and respect for their presence among us.
Over the years their house has and continues to give many a space for much needed spiritual renewal and growth. Thank you, dear sisters for sharing your joys and challenges as you walk the path that God has called each of you to. May all of your works be abundantly blest and made fruitful in Christ.