NORFOLK — It was great to see our wonderful Missionary Benedictine Sisters on your front page. They do so much for our community and beyond, often with little public recognition. While recognition is not their goal in providing spiritual support and encouragement for Norfolk and the surrounding area, it is important for us to show our deep gratitude and respect for their presence among us.

Over the years their house has and continues to give many a space for much needed spiritual renewal and growth. Thank you, dear sisters for sharing your joys and challenges as you walk the path that God has called each of you to. May all of your works be abundantly blest and made fruitful in Christ.

 

Sisters’ works appreciated -- DIANA GASPERS, Oblate

Oppose drug proposal -- Lisa May

We are writing to discuss our growing concerns with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s new drug proposal, H.R. 3 or the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019. While this legislation aims to reduce the price of prescription drugs, the reality is that H.R. 3 would bring far more disruptions that we can’t…

Far from settled -- James E. Ducey

VALENTINE — The "R-Project" has been a highly controversial project since its introduction to the public in 2013. There has been a public outcry against this project in the Nebraska Sandhills from people all across the nation, and in fact, comments have been made in opposition to the project…

Questions legality -- BEV HENKEL

NORFOLK — Just because the United States says that Israeli Settlements in Palestine (West Bank) are legal does not make them so. By international law, they are illegal. President Donald Trump seems to make his own laws for our international relationships.

Pay your bill -- Jon Ohlund

STANTON — Just a thought for the woman from Neligh who wrote a letter Nov. 2 when the power company shut off her bill.

What about humans? -- Marge Schlautman

HOWELLS — I’m sending a response to the writer of "Concerns for the chicken." Seriously! Concern for the chicken. I hope you would have the same passion for the treatment of the unborn/born, babies/children, and all of humanity who are slaughtered daily, as you do for the chicken.