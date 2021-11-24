LINCOLN — So far, Mr. Charles Herbster is a one-story campaigner — his concern for immigrants in Nebraska.

Has he ever been asked to document his claim of an annual $300 million cost? Let’s see the source of the detailed analysis. Is there a chance that part of that cost is wages paid to new arrivals to perform jobs we “locals” prefer not to do? Let’s get a complete story. Herbster will need to lay out a full Nebraska agenda if he’s a serious candidate.

There is one apparent difference between Herbster and our current governor. Though a committed Trump adherent, at least, Ricketts exercises his own judgment 15-20 percent of the time.

LAVON SUMPTION

Disrespecting the vets — Fred Snowardt

O’NEILL — Wow! The letter to the editor (Nov. 17) scared the living daylights out of me. Up until then, I could not fathom someone being able to read my mind. His letter made a believer out of me!