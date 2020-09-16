ROYAL — Here’s a solution that should make everyone happy. That never happens in Washington, D.C.

So here it is: Make a single bill containing only the individual payments of $1,200 and $500 for children. This is the one thing that is good for everybody.

There should be a 100% vote from both parties and a signature from the president unless they really don’t want to help the American people.

Also, if you like this common-sense solution, get off your rear and call, email, fax or text your Congressman, Senator or President. Be heard now!

ALESIAH DART

‘Music in the Park’ helpers — Christine Mimick Keller

NORFOLK — They say it takes a village to raise a child. Well, I can tell you, it takes a great community to pull off the Rotary’s Music in the Park series of summer concerts. For the past nine years, the Norfolk Rotary Club has been privileged to work with the City of Norfolk’s many differen…

Remembering 9/11 — Aaron Shelden

NORFOLK — On the eve of Sept. 11, 2020, I remember that infamous day. My sister came to me frantically — telling me, “You have to see this.”

Supports challengers — Jon Oberg

LINCOLN — I know Joe Biden from way back. He traveled to the U.S. Senate from Wilmington, Delaware, every day by train, two hours each way, so he could better tend to his family at home. He, Jim Exon, and Pat Moynihan sat in front of me as I did staff work for the Senate Budget Committee for…

Medicaid benefits at last — Trenton Buhr

LYONS — For most of us, the nearly two years that have passed since Nebraskans voted to expand Medicaid might be inconsequential. But, for 90,000 people stuck in the coverage gap the passing time has gone by without peace of mind.

Biden will support rural America — Maxine Moul

LINCOLN — As state directors of the USDA Rural Development offices in the administration of President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, we were privileged to work for America’s rural communities. We are honored to announce our support for Joe Biden for president.

Labor union problems — Charlyce Bozzello

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This Labor Day, two of our country’s major labor unions have little to celebrate. Both the United Auto Workers and the United Food and Commercial Workers have seen their membership numbers drop dramatically in recent years. It’s not hard to see why.

Vote for health care’s future — Barbara Pederson

LINCOLN — Since 2010 Jeff Fortenberry (aka “the congressman from Louisiana”) has reliably voted against affordable healthcare access and consumer protections for Nebraska families. He voted against the Affordable Care Act’s provisions to protect Nebraskans from being kicked off their health …