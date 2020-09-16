ROYAL — Here’s a solution that should make everyone happy. That never happens in Washington, D.C.
So here it is: Make a single bill containing only the individual payments of $1,200 and $500 for children. This is the one thing that is good for everybody.
There should be a 100% vote from both parties and a signature from the president unless they really don’t want to help the American people.
Also, if you like this common-sense solution, get off your rear and call, email, fax or text your Congressman, Senator or President. Be heard now!
ALESIAH DART