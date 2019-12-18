PLAINVIEW — I would like to encourage Nebraskans to sign the petition for Medical Marijuana in Nebraska.
A certain level of THC is required because it is the chemical that carries the beneficial CBD to the brain, which is why the federal government set a maximum of .3% THC content when they approved hemp.
For many, when the word "marijuana" is mentioned, a shield goes up immediately and they refuse to even listen to the facts. Recreational marijuana and medical marijuana are two entirely different things. The seeds used to grow medical marijuana are seeds that contain lower levels of THC.
Please feel free to contact Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana on Facebook for a listing of the various county groups if you would like to sign the petition or need additional information. There are many videos available on youtube that show such things as a 2-year-old girl with epilepsy who was given CBD oil when all other treatments failed, or a video of a young boy with the most extreme form of epilepsy.
It has been used for many, many generations, dating all the way back to the early Egyptians.