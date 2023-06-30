NORFOLK — The Nebraska Legislature passed LB 753 in May. Under LB 753, any donation made by an individual or corporation to a scholarship granting organization will be matched by the state with a dollar-for-dollar tax credit, thus siphoning what would be public tax dollars into private institutions. I believe this is not a great bill for Nebraska because:
LB 753 creates an unequal incentive for private school donations. The tax break provided by LB 753 is 14.5 times greater than ALL other types of charitable giving. No other type of charitable donation gets that kind of tax incentive — not churches, nonprofits or cancer research organizations.
LB 753 is expensive for taxpayers. The initial cost of LB 753 is $25 million, with the potential to increase up to $100 million over time. When Nebraska’s voucher program grows to $100 million in a few years, that’s tax revenue that won’t be there to support public schools and their mission to educate all students. It’s tax revenue that could otherwise go to fixing things like roads and bridges and public safety. And while some claim students switching to private schools will save money, with the fixed costs of education — like teacher salaries and building maintenance — LB 753 is unlikely to do little but stretch already underfunded public schools and shift a higher burden to taxpayers.
LB 753 hurts students. Unlike public schools, which work to educate and support ALL students, schools funded through the voucher system set up by LB 753 are not prohibited from discriminating against students — for any reason except race — and they aren’t subject to the same accountability and reporting requirements as public schools. And while some point to success stories surrounding vouchers in other places, they don’t acknowledge evidence of consistent drops in test scores, particularly in math, among voucher users in several states.
LB 753 diverts taxpayer dollars for private purposes. We all recognize the value of strong schools in educating our kids, but once these tax dollars are redirected to private education, there’s no accountability on how the money is spent. Unlike public schools, which are required to educate all students and are held accountable through elected school boards, the private institutions that would receive LB 753 funds are not held to the same standards.
For these reasons and more, I’m opposing LB 753 and working to repeal it by helping with a ballot initiative to put it in front of voters. If you care about our community and the future of our schools as I do, please sign the petition, talk to people in your network or volunteer to gather signatures at events.
TAMMY DAY