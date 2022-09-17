Editor’s note: This is the first part of a two-part letter to the editor.
***
This fall, Norfolk voters are going to encounter perhaps a confusing question on the ballot that will look something like this: Shall Sanitary District of Norfolk, Nebraska, discontinue its activities and work in order that the same shall be carried on by other governmental subdivisions, wholly or partly within the district, as provided by law?
Likely, most voters will wonder what the heck the Norfolk Sanitary District is, why it should be eliminated, and what will happen to the work it does if it is eliminated. I have done the legal work for the Norfolk Sanitary District for 20 years or so and figured I was in a good position to try to answer these questions.
“First of all,” as long-time District trustee Ransom Roman would say to anyone who might ask, “the Norfolk Sanitary District is not an SID.” The Norfolk Sanitary District is indeed not a sanitary and improvement district like the one in Woodland Park or others that were annexed recently by Norfolk.
While its name might be similar, its job is quite different from the job of an SID. Sanitary drainage districts, like the one we have in Norfolk, were created almost entirely to provide for flood control. SIDs, on the other hand, are created to provide for and maintain other types of community infrastructure like roads, sidewalks, parks, and sometimes utilities.
Nebraska law states that districts like the Norfolk Sanitary District have the power to construct and maintain “one or more channels, drains or ditches for carrying off and disposing of the drainage and sewage of such district in a satisfactory manner” and to straighten or enlarge channels “to improve the flow of any stream or effect satisfactory and efficient drainage.”
Like the decision Norfolk voters will encounter this Fall concerning the potential end of the Norfolk Sanitary District, the decision to create the Norfolk Sanitary District was a ballot issue. In 1918, Norfolk voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of the Norfolk Sanitary District by a vote of 535 to 164. Likely, the lopsided vote was influenced by a series of disastrous floods Norfolk experienced in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
According to the book dramatically titled, Flood on the Tracks by Todd Kerstetter, Norfolk encountered massive flooding in 1897, 1912, and 1917. The damage from these floods to downtown Norfolk was terrific. In the 1897 flood, for example, Kerstetter reports that flooded areas in downtown Norfolk stood three feet deep on average and were as deep as six feet in other places. Sanitary districts like the Norfolk Sanitary District and flood control channels like Corporation Gulch (part of which was at least excavated in 1913) were a response to these damaging floods along the Elkhorn and other Nebraska rivers.
MARK FITZGERALD