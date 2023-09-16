NORFOLK — Something really does need to be done about Riverside Boulevard and Georgia Avenue.
It’s a main crossing. Now a lot of kids cross there from the trail behind the YMCA and from the high-school.
I myself have used it to cross and take kids to the splash pad. We have a huge, bright, orange wagon and still almost get hit. No one stops. You have to wait for a gap and run for it.
Someone will get it. Plus there is no sidewalk to go east off the curb. With all the stuff the city spends money on, this has been overlooked for years and with $200 worth of cement and $200 in paint and signs, I’ll paint the lines myself.
CHRIS COLLINS