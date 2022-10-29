Should have been split — Mary O'Brien

NORFOLK — The $32 million proposed for the indoor aquatic center is an outrageous number and ask for the citizens of Norfolk to accept. It is nearly half the ask of the $68 million ballot question. Amounting to $110 million in 20 years, the aquatic center’s total cost is over $50 million.

To attach this extravagant facility to the same ballot issue as police expansion is an insult to the citizens of Norfolk.

When you live on a fixed income or a family that is having difficulty in these times, all of this adds up. The Yes side tries to sell it by others paying for it. You better believe the majority of it will be paid by all of us who live here. You pay sales tax on your electricity, gas, garbage, all of the routine things one buys are not groceries. The list can go and on.

All of these things should not have been put together on one ballot issue, putting this enormous priced aquatic center with police was wrong. Vote no.

MARY O’BRIEN

