 

NORFOLK — A few years ago we had Ronald Reagan, Johnny Cash and Bob Hope.

Now we have Joe Biden and no cash or hope.

D.J. Woodruff

 

Honest people exist — Patricia Thelen

NORFOLK — I am so thankful for honest people. Sometimes we hear so much about the dishonesty that is going on in our world that we forget about all the honest people we come across in our daily lives.