Sheriff is good person -- Mark Beech

BATTLE CREEK — Back in the spring of 2018, I predicted that if Todd Volk were elected sheriff of Madison County, he would remain the same good neighbor that he’d always been. I was right.

For the past several falls he’s come over to blow the leaves out of my gutters. We still chat when we happen to see each other outside. And when it snowed recently, Todd cleaned off my truck and wheel chair ramp.

In this day and age, it’s a comfort to know that there are still some good people in the world. It’s even better if they live next door.

 

