ELKHORN — In the Nebraska Legislature recently, the funding of services for children with developmental disabilities was up for debate. LB376, a bill designed to provide basic supports and services to Nebraska families with a disabled child, was filibustered and failed.

The reasons LB376 died are debatable, though in the days following it became clear that petty partisan politics played a large role, once again leaving Nebraska’s citizens as the ones who pay the price. In this case, our most vulnerable citizens: disabled children.

LB376 would have been a huge source of hope for families of disabled children like us. Like others, we spend an ungodly amount of time and money to keep our daughter healthy and thriving.

She attends therapy five days/week. The out-of-pocket cost after our good private insurance totals $30,000/year. This doesn’t include follow ups with specialists, procedures, durable medical equipment and medications that are necessary to keep our daughter in good health.

If it weren’t for our access to Medicaid, we would be forced to leave this state we have called home for almost a decade. We simply could not afford to live here.

Yes, funding developmental disabilities in Nebraska is expensive. But I ask you, what is it worth to see your daughter walk? What dollar amount do you put on a child being able to speak?

It is time for Nebraska to stand up, put politics aside, and do the right thing for our kids. Because if that’s not a priority in our legislature, what is?

LAURA ISHMAEL

Tags

In other news

Services for all children — Laura Ishmael

ELKHORN — In the Nebraska Legislature recently, the funding of services for children with developmental disabilities was up for debate. LB376, a bill designed to provide basic supports and services to Nebraska families with a disabled child, was filibustered and failed.

Do better, Nebraska — Leah Janke

ELKHORN — The Family Support Waiver is critical for families like mine that fall through the cracks of current waivers, yet struggle to financially provide an adequate level of care for their child with special needs.

Free and fair elections — Jeannie Bates

OMAHA — Key foundations for forming, serving, and maintaining a democratic government, is that free and fair elections, defined by: one person, one vote, with equal access to education and the ballot box, including the USPS mail box — are required.

Flags are beautiful — Marge Miller

NORFOLK — In May of 1980, Lowell and I came to Norfolk and the first thing we saw were the U.S. flags going down Norfolk Avenue. What a beautiful town.

Contact the manager — Paula Pennington

NORFOLK — I know there are people that are definitely concerned about the replacement of the spillway and bridge on First Street and the now defunct Nebraska Avenue and the actual necessity of that project.

Use money on park restroom — Steve Sehi

NORFOLK — Recently, I read where more stimulus money will be coming to the City of Norfolk. I’m just wondering if some of that could be spent to build a restroom at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, closer to where the childrens’ playground is.

Vaccinate children — Dr. Martha Holstein

Local pediatricians, Drs. Martha Holstein, Matthew Krell, Dawn Larson, Sara Pepper, April Willman and David Withrow, along with the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommend all children who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine receive it when possible. Vaccines are safe and effecti…

Keeping us safe — Dennis Roewert

BATTLE CREEK — Thanks to all the law enforcement personnel, especially the people out in the patrol cars. Stay safe. Thanks for all you do to keep us safe!