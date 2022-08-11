SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — I was a member of 40 and 8 Voiture 121 that served veterans and citizens in Northeast Nebraska when Gene Twiford joined us. I am sad to write that Gene Twiford, his wife Janet, daughter Dana Twiford and Michele Ebeling were murdered recently in their homes in Laurel. As a member of “The Society of 40 Men and 8 Horses” (Honor Society of American Veterans) Gene served his community, his State and our Nation with pride and dedication for over 32 years.
Like many other veterans I also followed his work getting Nebraska’s Highway 20 designated “Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway.”
This dedicated voyageur traveled to 31 Nebraska communities to get permission to designate Highway 20 as “Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway,” as he felt all of these veterans’ deserved recognition and needed to be honored. Many of his comrades want it to be known that they would call him “The father of the Nebraska Medal of Honor Highway.”
Daryl Harrison, the president of the Nebraska Medal of Honor Foundation, felt it was only right the Twiford family was presented a sign in a gesture of gratitude for Gene’s persistent effort and dedication. “I presented them with the first Nebraska Medal of Honor community sign off the press, and that meant a lot to them,” said Harrison. Voyageur Twiford worked on many projects over the years, improving communities and individual lives.
As we pause to honor the memory of voyageur Gene Twiford, our hearts are saddened by his death. We are, however, thankful for the privilege of having known him, and shall long remember our association with him. May we all follow Gene’s dedication to his comrades and others, knowing we will pass through this world but once. If therefore, there be any kindness we can show, or any good thing we can do, let us do it now; for we shall not pass this way again. Amen.
PRESTON R. OLSON
Former member
NE Nebraska Voiture 121
Commander, Voiture 180