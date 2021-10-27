SCOTLAND, S.D. — Sen. Cap Dierks was there for ethanol and wind development, mandatory livestock price reporting, cool, Standing Bear Missouri River Bridge, Family Farm Act, rural school funding, Contract Growers Bill of Rights, reducing meat packer concentration, Missouri River sedimentation and so much more!
Sen. Dierks was there for Nebraska, for all family farms and for our nation. Cap Dierks stood tall not just in stature but in life itself. His ethics and beliefs were as solid as a rock. His efforts to help rural Nebraskans and rural Americans were infallible. His hard work ethic is legendary.
As a veterinarian, he worked cow herds until every cow and calf was processed no matter what. As a legislator, he worked until every law he wanted was passed or used to find a solution to very serious issues. His soft spoken voice and unwavering determination for democracy and justice in rural America was unwavering.
I had the honor of working with Sen. Dierks and a core group of Midwest legislators. We formed the Midwest Farm Price Coalition. We introduced similar bills in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma and had farm rallies and even went to Washington, D.C., to stand up for fair prices for independent agriculture producers.
Sen. Dierks was an integral part of our success.
There is a word that sums up the life of Sen. Dierks “INTEGRITY.” It was a great honor to know and work with Sen. Dierks. He will be greatly missed.
His selfless service to Nebraska and the nation is reflected in those whose lives he touched and made better.