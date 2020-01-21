LINCOLN — The future of Nebraska’s corn industry is bright following the Senate’s recent passage of the much-anticipated trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) issued statements regarding the approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“Ever since President Trump announced his intent to withdraw from NAFTA, one of our top priorities has been a modernized agreement that continues to have a positive impact on Nebraska agriculture,” said Dan Nerud, president of the NeCGA and farmer from Dorchester. “We’re extremely appreciative of our farmer members who helped bring USMCA to the finish line. We’d also like to thank Sen. Deb Fischer and Sen. Ben Sasse for their unwavering support on this key piece of legislation.”

“The fact that USMCA received overwhelming bipartisan support from the House of Representatives last month and overwhelming bipartisan support from the Senate today just emphasizes the importance of free trade with Canada and Mexico,” said David Bruntz, chairman of the NCB and farmer from Friend. “Because of USMCA, Nebraska’s corn farmers and ethanol producers will continue to have access to our biggest and most dependable markets.”

According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Nebraska’s total ag exports to Canada and Mexico equate to $1.46 billion, with corn exports totaling over $402 million, ethanol at $96 million and distillers grains at $27 million. Mexico leads the way as the single country that imports the most U.S. corn and distillers grains. Canada is the No. 2 customer for ethanol and distillers grains.

Nebraska Corn looks forward to the full implementation of this important trade legislation.

KURTIS HARMS

Nebraska Corn Board

Tags

In other news

Senate helps corn farmers — Kurtis Harms

LINCOLN — The future of Nebraska’s corn industry is bright following the Senate’s recent passage of the much-anticipated trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) issued statements regarding t…

Need bottle recycling — Don Lallier

ORCHARD — When I was a young man living on the East Coast during World War II, I can remember taking a wagon load of bottles in my little red wagon to the local store and getting 5 cents or 25 cents for bottles.

Against bill — Jennifer James

LINCOLN — I am a person with a disability and I am worried about LB147, “The Restraint Bill.” This bill could lead to the use of physical restraint on people like me. I am regularly left out, forced to struggle to meet my basic needs, treated poorly and face many other difficult situations. …

Appreciates letter — Sam Sukup

VERDIGRE — That was a great letter to the editor from LaNell Kumm (Jan. 8, 2020), ‘Country Of Origin Labeling’ is worthy topic. As a consumer, we feel it’s good to know where our meat supply comes from.

King David’s throne — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — God said He would preserve David’s throne forever (Genesis 49:22). The Father will give King David’s throne to His Son, Jesus Christ, who will sit on that throne, and will save all people who want to be saved and are willing to submit to His rule!

Work supported — Bev Henkel

NORFOLK — Thank you to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for his work on HR3104 Partnership for Peace Act 2019-2020. This bill attempts to address an appropriate response to the human rights of the Palestinians. It is important for me that the human rights of all people be a priority for Congress. The P…

Pajamas and thanks — Kristi Scheer and Sandy Watson

NORFOLK — The Salvation Army this Christmas season, along with its usual “Toy, Food and Clothing Drive,” again collected pajamas for its program: “Warmth, Peace and Pajamas.” The goal was to put a warm pair of new pajamas on needy children in Norfolk who may otherwise go to bed cold.