NEWMAN GROVE — This is in response to the June 24 letter from Battle Creek. Why is it OK to eminent domain the landowners and not the homeowners? We have owned and operated our farm over 40 years! This is our livelihood too.

As to the farming practices that they stated, farmers have not plowed or disced since the 1960s and 1970s. These practices were a sure way to promote water and wind erosion! Farmers now use no till practices. These practices prevent erosion and allow water to permeate the soil. The old practices they mentioned are also against the policies of the FSA and NRCS agencies.

We stand by our original statement, “Why are the landowners the solution to a problem we did not create?” It has been stated that Battle Creek has been flooding since the 1950s. Yet, in the 1970s, a housing development was pun in the very area they knew flooded. How does this become the farmers’ fault?

Most of Battle Creek’s problems have been self-inflicted. When you build by a creek, sooner or later, it WILL get you.

JIM and KATHY KAUFMAN

