Self-inflicted ‘crisis’ — Paul Theobald

OSMOND — For the first time in a few generations, Americans were recently afforded an unusually clear glimpse of why a democratic republic must rely on evidence for decisions related to how it will function. It came in the form of claims of voter fraud from Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans.
Lacking evidence, they lost in court over and over and over, leaving them to merely hope that their baseless claims would be believed by the general public. After the debacle on Jan. 6 and subsequent weeks with still no evidence of fraud, remarkably, polling indicates that there are still many Americans who continue to believe that Donald Trump won the election.
It’s a piece of the human condition, that ability to believe something without evidence.
Fundamentalists have it in spades, whether they are Christian, Muslim, or Jew. And that is why our founding fathers made sure that in the United States, government and religion would be separate spheres. It doesn’t work to govern on the basis of belief, religious or otherwise, because the beliefs of individuals differ so widely. Evidence is the only glue that can hold a republic together.
The tragedy of today’s Republican Party is that the more it capitulated to the nation’s super-wealthy, the more it needed to move the public away from consuming evidence to simply getting by on belief. The super-wealthy aren’t numerous enough to win elections. If they want policy that will reduce their tax burden and enhance their wealth, they have to get politicians elected who will enact those policies. That means donating millions, but it also means they must convince ordinary Americans that it’s in their best interest to elect politicians who represent the super-wealthy. That’s where things like “trickle-down economics” comes in, and the “death tax,” “right to work,” and a whole host of deception-laden ideas intended to make ordinary Americans believe, in the absence of evidence, that the Republican Party actually cares about them.
This has created a significant shortcoming for the Republican Party. Politicians who go to Washington under the GOP banner are not allowed to legislate on behalf of their constituents, something that would obviously put them at odds with the interests of the super-wealthy. The last Republican from Nebraska who tried to represent Nebraskans, Chuck Hagel, was crucified for doing so. It’s now a structural problem within the party, for what kind of individual is willing to ignore constituents to further enrich the super-wealthy?
The answer is individuals unburdened by things like character or integrity; in other words, individuals like those who make up Nebraska’s Congressional delegation. Don’t believe me? What did these individuals do as Donald Trump beat the agriculture industry to its knees, an industry that is the very lifeblood of Nebraska? Nothing. With massive farm bankruptcies on the horizon due to a failed tariff policy and ludicrous ethanol blending exemptions for profitable companies, the threat of creditors and Monsanto/Bayer shareholders hemorrhaging profit was very real. Republicans responded by turning to socialism faster than flies to molasses, sending billions of taxpayer dollars to farmers to ensure that creditors were paid and that Monsanto shareholders continued to see enormous profits.
Examples are actually endless. Every Nebraska Republican in Washington voted many times to throw ordinary Nebraskans off of health insurance in order to maximize the profits of shareholders in health insurance corporations. And every Nebraska Republican in Washington supports a foreign corporation coming into the state and taking property from Nebraskans and, worse, allowing that corporation to inevitably damage the state’s single most valuable natural resource. Why? For temporary jobs?
In order to wield power on behalf of the super-wealthy, the Republican Party has had to fashion ideas that ordinary Americans will believe without evidence. Illegal immigrants are taking your jobs, they are voting for Democrats, Muslims want to harm you, you are paying taxes so that minorities can get rich off of welfare. “Hitleresque” scapegoating, completely devoid of evidence, is designed to instill fear that will result in votes for Republican politicians. In fact, they have this down to a science, utilizing Fox “news” and other right wing propaganda arms to publish the results of bogus studies coming out of right-wing “think tanks,” funded by billionaires, with official sounding names, studies that are never subject to blind peer review.
The crisis in the Republican Party today was made clear by the debacle on Jan. 6. Most people, not all, certainly, but most people will forego their beliefs when contrary evidence overwhelms them, evidence like the Confederate flag flying in the American capital. Or, ask any voter in Texas about “free market” utilities. Oh wait, according to Fox “news” the Texas power outages were the result of the Green New Deal. When the reporting goes so far as to insult the intelligence of ordinary Americans, the gig is up. The GOP is in trouble.
PAUL THEOBALD