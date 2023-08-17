Seize the opportunity — Brad Brooks

NORFOLK — No time like the present. Ever wonder how Norfolk’s City government works? How do the nearly three dozen entities that make up Norfolk’s City Government function and how does that affect you?

Norfolk 101: Citizens Academy provides some great educational opportunities to answer these questions. As a participant and graduate of last year’s program, I would encourage you to avail yourself of this opportunity. The class meets on Tuesday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. for eight consecutive weeks.

Each week’s meeting is held at a different location throughout the city, and the instruction is provided by the various city department heads.

Each citizen of Norfolk has a civic duty to keep themselves informed and participate in city government. Stop at the Norfolk City Offices and pick up an application. The class is limited to the first 18 individuals who sign up. Thank you for your time.

BRAD BROOKS

