Sees no need for bill — Heath Henery

NORFOLK — With as much important business the Nebraska Legislature has to do this year solving the property tax issues and finding an appropriate way to fund the public school system across the state, we still had an angry group of senators take time to introduce a hate bill against gay people.
LB 371 from Sens. Murman, Albrecht, Brewer, Clements, Erdman, Halloran, Holdcroft, Kauth and Lippincott will criminalize children watching drag shows in the state and adults allowing it could face jail and fines up to $10,000. This is not right and these conservative woke better than thou officials need to pull it from the chamber.
It’s odd to me that in 2023 they are trying to criminalize the type of clothing humans can wear (in this case a man in a dress) if it’s in front of children. If anything maybe we should outlaw and ban some women who wear stretchy leggings that show way more than is needed to see by ALL the people not just children.
Most of you reading this in a newspaper may be of an age (Baby Boomer) that you might remember performers on TV in drag regularly when you were a kid. Milton Berle or Uncle Milty wasn’t trying to groom you to be gay when he showed up on his TV show dressed as a woman. He was there for entertainment and to make you and your parents laugh, much as today’s drag shows are. Flip Wilson every week had a segment with Geraldine, Flip dressed as a loud mouthed woman and made you laugh at how angry and mean “she” could be based on the women he had grown up around.
Did these TV shows harm these senators in some way?
One of the most famous films of the 20th century, “Some Like It Hot” with Marilyn Monroe, had her co stars, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis, dressed in drag for a large part of the movie to avoid being found out by the mob. Did that make people feel angry or confused that they were a man or woman when they watched it? No, it was performance comedy. Would these senators want us to ban this movie and arrest the theater owner if they play it to someone under 19?
While these senators are clutching their pearls, tell me what we should do about today’s parents letting their children watch RuPaul’s Drag show on their TV in their own home. Should we fine the parents $10,000 as LB 371 states?
Is this just about men dressing as women or should we outlaw women dressing up as a lumberjack? Maybe the senators want us to go back to not looking at women’s ankles and have them wear burkas as they do in Iraq.
I’ll close by saying these senators need to get off their high horses, put away the pitchforks, and stop this witch hunt that is not causing any harm to the great people of Nebraska. Go to work to fix the school finance problems and the over taxation of the people here.
HEATH HENERY