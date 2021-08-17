NORFOLK — As I drove back into Norfolk from Omaha the other night around 11 p.m. on Highway 275, I again was assaulted by extremely bright lights facing straight south into traffic from the old rest area east of town. We are not talking just about high beams from the normal lights of a car but the additional high power top light bar on a Stanton County sheriff’s vehicle. Additionally, it wasn’t just me who was needlessly harassed by such light, it was every car, going both directions.
Ah, maybe this was just a random one-time thing. Sorry, no it was not, as I witnessed this same blinding light, out by the old Tony’s steakhouse a month before. That time the sheriff’s car was pointed north from the lanes abandoned on the south side where the four lanes become two again.
Why is this stretch of a U.S. highway in Stanton County the only place I’ve ever witnessed this type of phenomenon? I’d like the Daily News to do an article on proper policing and find out what is the purpose of such nighttime surveillance. I’m just an old white guy driving 7-county plates, but what if I was a person of color or had out state plates, would I have been followed and stopped? Do Sheriff Mike Unger and his staff think blinding drivers for a few seconds at night is a safe thing to do? Do the sheriff and the deputies understand law enforcement is to serve and protect its citizens and not harass and intimidate those same people? What happened to just having a deputy with a radar gun checking for speeders?
Oh that. I related this bright light story to some guys down at the local watering hole and friends told about the time they and another couple driving two cars came back from Omaha’s airport. It was a late flight and they didn’t get back toward Norfolk until 2 a.m. Out by Schmode’s truck dealership, a Stanton County deputy had radar set up and pulled the first couple over, even though they were not speeding or doing anything wrong. He questioned them why they were out so late and said he was looking for DUI drivers and let them go on their way.
The second couple was running a half-hour behind the first couple and they too were stopped illegally and questioned the same way for no reason. Why?
Legal drivers in Northeast Nebraska deserve more respect than we are getting from the Stanton County’s Sheriff Department.
HEATH HENERY