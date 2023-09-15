NORFOLK — Male and female — He created them.
Jeremiah 17:9 states, “The heart is deceitful above all things. How can we rise above our faulty perception? The only way is to stop placing our trust in our scheming hearts and place it instead in the God who created us.”
The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. Psalm 111:10 states, “Learning to fear God — which means to deeply respect Him and acknowledge the superiority of His thinking over ours — is the crucial first step, put that fear into action. A good understanding have all they that do His commandments.”
God did not give the law to oppress men and women. The law was recorded in detail to outline the path to a stable life and a free one. James 1:25 calls it, “the perfect law of liberty. There is no other path to real freedom and happiness.”
Men and women have rejected God’s law since the garden of Eden. That is why the world is dark with turmoil, murder and misery. Why so many young people are mired in confusion. If you are bogged down in confusion, discouragement, loneliness, you can put God to the test. His promise is that if you strive to obey him, your life will begin anew. Your heaviness will lessen. Your life will be changed beautifully.
Repent and accept Jesus Chris as your personal Lord and Savior. You will find all three — health, happiness and holiness.
ELSIE LIEWER