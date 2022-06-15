School shooting thoughts — Bradley Roenfeldt

Once again, we have a tragedy at a public school with 19 children and two teachers did in Uvalde, Texas. And once again, we have the Democrat Party politicizing the tragedy. They immediately began screaming about “gun violence,” “assault rifles” and “common sense gun control.”
Gun violence? No gun has ever committed an act of violence. Assault rifles? No rifle has ever assaulted anyone. There have been discussions about arming school staff, but Democrats claim it’s dangerous. Really?
Texas has a program that is nearly 10 years old where around two dozen schools are armed with signs warning would-be assailants of the fact that they are armed. No one has attacked any of these schools. Even if someone did, the assailant would not get far.
Good people take out bad people before they can cause real damage on a regular basis. A woman with a revolver did so just days after the events in Uvalde. And let’s not forget how politicians are protected by people with guns!
Republicans are trying to focus on mental health. They are closer to the real problem. The real problem, however, is spiritual health. We, as a nation, need to turn back to the God we have largely abandoned. We need to fall to our knees, beg sincerely for forgiveness and follow His ways. Without Him, life has become cheap and meaningless.
Jesus is the answer! God bless you,
BRADLEY ROENFELDT