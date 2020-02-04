Scams are local, too — Don Lallier

ORCHARD — The scam that you’re always being warned about may not always come from Africa or Jamaica. It may come from right here in the good old U.S.A., and in fact, even Nebraska.

There are supposed to be laws — state and national — to protect seniors, but in some cases they are not as clear as they could be. Anyway, I want to warm seniors about a new twist I came across a short time ago.

I contacted my local medical clinic and found a visiting podiatrist (foot doctor) who comes to my area on a weekly visit. So I made an appointment and showed up as expected. When I arrived, I was given a few papers to sign. As usual, I signed them after scanning them over fairly fast, all the time counting on the person checking me in to not let me incriminate myself.

Note: I have accomplished this process for years and have never had a problem. I have found that most people in Nebraska and in the medical field to be honest and upright.

So I had my visit with the doctor and he said I see you also want your toenails cut, and I said yes. So he cut my nails and told me what to do to get rid of some callous on my feet. That was the end of our 10 or 15 minutes interview.

Three months later, I got a bill from his office for $95 for cutting my toe nails. This in addition to the $485 paid by Medicare.

So I call the office, and the woman told me — didn’t you know that Medicare will not pay for your toenails being cut?

I said, no I did not know that, so she told me I had signed a paper when I came in to the appointment that said I would pay for any services not covered by Medicare. I can’t remember seeing that on the paper and also at other appointments with other doctors.

Items not covered should be called out in this paper you are being asked to sign, this was not being listed.

Did the woman who checked me in owe me a warning that I would have to pay $95 to get my nails cut? Did the doctor owe me a warning when he cut my nails knowing that it would not be paid for? That should have been made clear.

I consider this a trap that I can only surmise that additional seniors like my self are falling for every week. I am sure The Nebraska Medical Board would not approve of this type of underhanded way of making money.

Be warned. This type of problem may not only apply to a podiatrist, but may also include other items that Medicare will not pay for.

DON LALLIER

