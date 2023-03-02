Say no to green deal — Terry Spence

STANTON — A couple of years ago as I was finishing my golf round, I came up behind some former acquaintances of mine who have since moved to another town in Nebraska.
After exchanging greetings, I found out they are Democrats when they mentioned they would like to see something done about global warming. I really didn’t have the heart to tell them that physical science tells us the earth is subject to an inevitable cycle of thawing and freezing that no political party is ever going to stop by throwing money at it.
The Green New Deal, dreamed up by radical liberals in the Democratic Party has a couple of leaders by the names of Al Gore and John Kerry who criticize the American populace for flying in jets on vacations when they fly in their private jets made for at least 20 passengers with just them and the pilots to their green conferences that they are making millions, perhaps billions of dollars off an audience paying to listen to their political jargon.
This whole green concept is nothing but a hoax intended to make these two fat cats and others even fatter.
TERRY SPENCE