RANDOLPH — Old Joe Biden is destroying America. His politics created a living national nightmare. He’s surrendered our energy independence, sabotaged the economy, surged violent crime, caved to Communist China and crushed our citizens instead of the virus.

He has created the shame of history in his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and left a wide open border to deadly drugs, vicious crime and unlimited illegal aliens at home.

But aided by the fake news media, the Biden Democrats are fed to mislead voters and social media with their anti-Republican message.

Resist, reclaim America.

ROBERT MORTENSEN

Tags

In other news

Clean up after your dog — Terry Hall

NORFOLK — I recently became a dog owner through adoption and thought it would be a fun experience for my dog and I to visit the dog park at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. I was appalled at the amount of feces laying all over, even though there are poop bags provided and a sign to clean up after your animal.

Need rent help — Ray Brandt

NELIGH — The paper says Nebraska is proposing to pay renters and homeowners each $30,000 to catch up on unpaid housing payments and the program will continue through 2025. Of course there are restrictions. If you earned more than $84,000 last year, you don’t qualify, but $80,000 is OK.

Apology, more thoughts — Paula Pennington

NORFOLK — I have to issue an apology to Shane Clausen, our previous ward councilman (Ward 1-4), as I thought he HAD voted for changes to First Street and Braasch Avenue! I was WRONG! He DIDN’T vote against this ridiculous change, because he wasn’t even present at that meeting, because of illness!

Found cartoon offensive — Bev Henkel

NORFOLK — I found the cartoon on the editorial page on Feb. 3 very offensive. Is that a (cartoon) you have to accept? I would hope that in the future, if you see something that would be offensive to members of the Norfolk Community, you would delete it. I am not from Mexico but have dear fri…

Save America — Robert Mortensen

RANDOLPH — Old Joe Biden is destroying America. His politics created a living national nightmare. He’s surrendered our energy independence, sabotaged the economy, surged violent crime, caved to Communist China and crushed our citizens instead of the virus.